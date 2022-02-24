Efforts underway to connect Afghan traders with world

KABUL (Tolo News): The Ministry of Economy (MoE) said it has drafted a plan through which Afghan traders and foreign investors will be provided with more facilities to invest in the country. According to the MoE, the rate of imports has significantly dropped compared to last year.

“We want trade to not be politicalized. We want the private sector to be active and incentivized as well as have government support,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy minister of Economy. The Directorate of Non-Governmental Organizations said that nearly 2,200 national and foreign organizations were registered with the government and that at least 134 new organizations have been registered within the past six months.

“1,915 national organizations and 262 foreign organizations are registered in the ministry,” said Ihsanullah, Director of Non-Governmental Organizations. The Ministry of Economy is also planning to launch some development projects to increase the domestic income in the country. “The projects that have more benefits (will) create job opportunities and increase the revenue—those projects were assessed,” said Abdul Rahman Habib, a spokesman for the MoE. As Afghanistan is a landlocked country, it relies on its neighbors for access to international markets.