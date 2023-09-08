Efforts underway to standardize aviation in Afghanistan: Deputy Minister

KABUL (TOLOnews): The deputy Minister of Transportation and Civil Aviation (MTCA) said efforts are underway to standardize Afghanistan’s aviation system to meet international standards. An event marking the 20th anniversary of Kam Air Airlines in Afghanistan was held in Kabul with the participation of UN special envoy for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva and representatives of other diplomatic missions, as well as Islamic Emirate officials on Thursday. “The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation continues its efforts to work directly with not only Kam Air but also Ariana Afghan Airlines, so that the standards can grow,” said Ghulam Jailani Wafa, deputy ninister of Transportation and Civil Aviation. The deputy foreign minister, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, said that the ground for development of the private sector has been paved. “I congratulate the 20-year anniversary of Kam Air. May God bless them, and may they take further positive steps in the aviation sector. We are happy that they are performing their duty in a disciplined way,” he said. The CEO of Kam Air Airlines, Jahid Azimi, said that the airline will start flights between Khost province and China whenever the conditions are ready for it. “Whenever the conditions at the Khost airport are prepared, we will send our delegation, if the conditions are ready for it, we will start flights between China and Khost,” he said. Karm Air Airlines was established in Afghanistan in 2023. The airline was active in many provinces and regional countries. However, after the Islamic Emirate came to power, it had only flights in Herat and Balkh provinces and to a limited number of countries.