EFU Life wins big at Pakistan Digital Awards

F.P. Report

KARACHI: EFU Life Assurance Ltd, Pakistan’s leading life insurance company, wins the ‘Best Insurance Tech of the Year’ and ‘Best API’ awards. This is the fourth consecutive year that EFU Life has been recognized by Pakistan Digital Awards for its revolutionary and innovative approach towards better services. On behalf of EFU Life, the awards were received by Ashfaque Ahmed, General Manager Technology and Ahmar Hasan, Senior Manager Technology.

EFU Life was awarded ‘Best Insurance Tech of the Year’ award for its RPA (Robotic Process Automation) technology which has helped reshape insurance by designing a high-growth business strategy while reducing cost. This solution is aligned with the digitalalization strategy of EFU Life and will help optimization of our business processes with minimal or no manual intervention.

‘EFU Life API Solution’ is the first in the industry to be integrated with various aggregators to sell life insurance products online, in addition to enrolling many business partners, web applications, mobile apps and social media services. Through this the Company attains the capability to add new products, business lines and customer services solutions and collaborate with upcoming Insurtech players, start-ups and incubators.

Pakistan Digital Awards is a distinctive award that recognizes the efforts by companies and digital agencies for creating a significant impact on businesses and lives of individuals through innovative ideas and creativity.