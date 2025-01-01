Egypt intensifies calls with Arabs to reject displacing Palestinians, foreign ministry says

CAIRO (Reuters): Egypt, which borders Gaza, has intensified calls with Arab partners, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates to stress its rejection to any measures aimed at displacing Palestinians, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The calls, made under the directives of Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, come on the heels of President Donald Trump’s plan for the US to take over the enclave and his call to Egypt and Jordan to take in resettled Palestinians.