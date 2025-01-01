Egypt, Qatar ‘overcome’ Gaza truce obstacles

DOHA (AFP): Egypt and Qatar have successfully “overcome obstacles” hindering the completion of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Egyptian state-aligned media reported Thursday.

Citing an official source, Extra News said that Israel and Hamas were now committed to fully implementing the deal following a round of disputes that had called it into question.

Denmark pledges $1.4m to UNRWA

The Danish government said Thursday it was pledging an additional 10.2 million kroner ($1.4 million) to the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency, which has been banned from operating in Israel.

Denmark “will provide a new contribution of 10.2 million kroner to strengthen UNRWA’s neutrality and internal reform process,” the government said in a statement.

After Israel accused UNRWA of providing cover for Hamas militants, Israeli lawmakers passed legislation to bar the agency from operating on Israeli soil as of January 30.

Many donors cut their support for UNRWA following the accusations, though almost all have resumed their funding.

The UN has said that UNRWA will continue working in all Palestinian territories.

“The increased Danish support is an unambiguous signal that we stand behind UNRWA’s work and mission. And that we support the organisation’s strengthened focus on internal reform and neutrality,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a statement.

The minister also said he was “very concerned about the Israeli laws against UNRWA.”

Denmark also announced that its entire annual contribution of 105 million kroner will be distributed immediately rather than throughout the year.

UNRWA has provided support for Palestinian refugees around the Middle East for more than 70 years, but has long clashed with Israeli officials, who have repeatedly accused it of undermining the country’s security.

Israel alleges a dozen UNRWA employees were involved in the 2023 Hamas attack, and insists other agencies can step in to provide essential services, aid and reconstruction — something the UN and many donor governments dispute.

A series of investigations, including one led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna, found some “neutrality-related issues” at UNRWA, but stressed Israel had not provided evidence for its headline allegation.