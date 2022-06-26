Egypt-Qatari ties in evolving Middle East

The emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has paid an official visit to Egypt after years of pause in bilateral ties. During the visit, Qatari Emir called on the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi at Itihadiya presidential palace in Cairo. According to Egyptian media, the discussion was focused on the promotion of ties between the two nations, current regional and global issues.

Doha and Cario bilateral relations deteriorated in 2013, when the Egyptian military removed President Mohammed Morsi from power and cracked down on Egyptian Islamists, who were backed by Qatar. Later, Qatar became a safe haven for Egyptian dissidents, while the Qatari government and Al-jazaria TV Channel had been working against the interests of the El Sissi government over the past years. Later, the Qatari diplomatic crisis further deepened the rift between Doha and Cario in June 2017. Both nations restored their bilateral relations, when the Saudi led bloc of the Arab nations lifted their blockage of Qatar in June 2021.

Presently, both Qatar and Egypt intend to improve their relations in the changing environment because the Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed Egypt into an economic crisis while Qatar intends to enhance its diplomatic and economic outreach in the region. According to reports, the two countries have signed agreements that would pave the path for $5 billion Qatari investments in Egypt’s battered economy. Both nations had also planned a meeting of the Egyptian-Qatari Business Council (EQBC) with the aim of improving bilateral trade and investments between the two countries.

According to experts, the recent Doha-Cairo rapprochement ahead of Biden’s proposed visit to the Middle East is very important, because the United States and Israel are working to form a coalition of Arab nations and Israel against Iran. Egypt’s El-Sisi had been an unwanted figure for Washington in the past, however El-Sisi’s old friend Putin is fighting a war of his survival, so Cario an easily onboard in the US sponsored coalition yacht of Arab nations and Israel, which can satisfy its economic worries and promote the rule of Egyptian dictator in the country.