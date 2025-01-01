Egypt rejects proposal for it to run Gaza as ‘unacceptable’: Foreign ministry

CAIRO (AFP): Egypt rejected on Wednesday an Israeli opposition leader’s proposal that it take over the administration of Gaza, calling the idea “unacceptable” and contrary to the longstanding Egyptian and Arab position on the Palestinian cause.

“Any notions or proposals that circumvent the constants of the Egyptian and Arab stance (on Gaza)… are rejected and unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Tamim Khalaf was quoted as saying by the state news agency MENA, a day after Israel’s Yair Lapid floated the idea.