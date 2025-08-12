Egypt says working with Qatar, US to revive 60-day Gaza truce plan

6 minutes ago
by The Frontier Post

CAIRO (AFP): Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Tuesday Cairo is working with Qatar and the United States to broker a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, as part of a renewed push to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“We are working very hard now in full cooperation with the Qataris and Americans,” Abdelatty told reporters during a press conference in Cairo.

“The main objective is to go back to the original proposal — to have a ceasefire for 60 days, with the release of some hostages and some Palestinian detainees and the flow of humanitarian and medical assistance to Gaza without restrictions, without conditions.”

