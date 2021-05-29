Egypt to Hamas: Ceasefire deal must include prisoner swap

GAZA CITY (Agencies): Hamas has reportedly received a message from Egypt that continuing negotiations on a truce with Israel must include a prisoner exchange deal.

According to the Al-Arabi Al-Jadid newspaper, Israel insists on linking the issue to the start of reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip.

The newspaper also reported that an Egyptian intelligence delegation that entered Gaza Friday was scheduled to meet with Hamas’ Marwan Issa, the deputy head of the group’s military wing, to facilitate talks on the prisoner exchange deal. Hamas, for its part, still insists that the issue be separated from the truce.