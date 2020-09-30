Egyptian child dies of cardiac arrest while playing PUBG

Monitoring Desk

CAIRO: An Egyptian child died of sudden cardiac arrest due to playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) for hours without rest.

Egyptian media announced the death of a 12-year-old child from a sudden heart attack

The child was taken to Al-Salam Hospital in Port Said by ambulance, with the Emergency Department at the Health Directorate confirming the boy died before reaching the hospital.

Examination and investigation revealed that the cause of the child’s death from cardiac arrest came as a result of prolonged concentration while playing PUBG, where he found the phone next to him open to the game.

His parents said they found his mobile phone next to him with the PUBG game still running.

Following the child’s death, Al-Azhar issued a warning against the harm electronic games such as PUBG can cause to children.

PUBG, or Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, is a multiplayer game that has gained huge popularity in its mobile format, with hundreds of millions of downloads worldwide.

Earlier in August, a 16-year-old boy had lost his life after continuously playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) for several days, skipping meals and did not even drink water.