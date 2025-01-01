Egyptian, Qatari leaders discuss Gaza, economic partnerships

LONDON: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed the reconstruction plan for the Gaza Strip and economic partnerships with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

El-Sisi is on a two-day state visit to Qatar and is scheduled to visit Kuwait on Tuesday as part of a Gulf tour, the Middle East News Agency reported.

Qatar and Egypt agreed to a package of direct investments worth up to $7.5 billion, aiming to strengthen and support sustainable economic development for both countries, MENA agency added.

During their meeting in Doha on Monday, El-Sisi and Sheikh Tamim discussed the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. They expressed strong support for the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

They discussed the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, which lies in ruins after a year and a half of Israeli bombardment. The two leaders said that Palestinian reconciliation is essential to achieving national unity among factions to lead state institutions, MENA agency added.

Courtesy: arabnews