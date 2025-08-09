Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation down to 13.9pc in July, CAPMAS says

CAIRO (Reuters) : Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation dropped to 13.9% in July from 14.9% in June, data from statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Sunday.

Urban food and beverage prices were down 3% overall compared to June 2025 but rose by 3.4% against July 2024.

Urban inflation on a monthly basis inched down in July by 0.5% compared to June, as meat and poultry prices were down by 4.9%, fruits by 11% and vegetables by 7%, while the prices of bread and cereals were up by 0.4% and seafood by 0.2%.

Egypt’s annual inflation has plunged from a record high of 38% in September 2023, helped by an $8 billion financial support package agreed with the International Monetary Fund in March 2024.