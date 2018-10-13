Ehsan Mani meets PM Imran Khan

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): The Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ehsan Mani on Saturday met Prime Minister Imran Khan to brief him about the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) audit.

Ehsan Mani who was unanimously elected as the new chairman of the PCB after the resignation of Najam Sethi wants the corruption-free PSL.

On the other hand, the PM Imran Khan also want the PCB to follow the culture of accountability to avoid corruption in the only cricketing board of the country.

Ehsan Mani also briefed Mr. PM about the preparations to attend the upcoming ICC meeting.

The Chairman also talked about the changes in the PCB and assured the PCB patron to diminish the culture of like and dislike in the board.

It is pertinent to mention here that soon the ICC will announce it’s final decision over the PCB’s compensation case on the BCCI.

