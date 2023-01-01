Eid-e-Milad on 28th

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Abdul Khabeer Azad has announced that the Rabiul Awwal moon was sighted on Saturday, therefore, the Islamic month will commence from Sunday, September 17, and Eid Milad-un-Nabi would fall on September 28 (Thursday).

According to details, the announcement was made after a meeting of the committee presided over by Maulana Azad. Religious scholars from all schools of thought and weather experts attended the meeting. Besides this, meetings of zonal committees were also held in all big cities of the country.

Maulana Azad announced the sighting of the moon after receiving multiple testimonies from across the country. Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), also known as Eid Milad-un-Nabi, on 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.