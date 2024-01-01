Eid-i-Milad on 17th

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Wednesday announced that the crescent for Rabi ul Awwal of 1446 Hijri was not sighted in the country, therefore, the Islamic month will commence from September 6 (Friday).

The announcement came after the moon sighting committee meeting headed by its chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad held in Islamabad. As per the announcement, the Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated across the country on September 17 (Tuesday).

“We didn’t receive reports of moon sighting and the committee, with consensus, concluded that the month of Rabi ul Awal will commence on September 6 (Friday),” said Maulana Azad in a press conference after the meeting. He said most parts of Pakistan experienced cloudy weather, while some areas had clear skies. However, he said no credible reports of moon sighting were received from any part of the country.

The meeting concluded with a special prayer for the unity of the Muslim Ummah, the protection of the holy cities of Makkah and Madina, the security and stability of Pakistan, national prosperity, unity, the liberation of occupied Kashmir, and the freedom of Gaza and Palestine. Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), known as Eid Milad un Nabi, on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The day is marked by public processions, events and seminars shedding light on the Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The 12th Rabi ul Awal is declared a public holiday, with all public and private offices and educational institutions remaining closed.