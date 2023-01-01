Eid Milad-ul-Nabi: 20 prisoners released, 1,894 granted remission in jail terms

F.P. Report

LAHORE: 20 prisoners were released from Punjab jails and 1,894 were granted remission in their jail terms on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi, on Friday.

In Lahore, a total of 177 prisoners—137 in Kot Lakhpat Jail and 40 in Camp Jail—were granted remission in their jail terms.

The remission in the jail terms of the prisoners was granted on the orders of the Punjab inspector general of police (IGP).

It is to be noted here that a day earlier, the Punjab government had announced granting remission in the jail terms of prisoners.