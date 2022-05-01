Eid on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD (APP): Central Ruet-e-Hilal Com-mittee Chairman Syed Ma-ulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Sunday evening annou-nced that the moon of Sh-awal 1443 AH was not sig-hted and Eid-ul-Fitr would be observed on Tuesday with religious fervour.

Addressing a press conference here in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, he said the weather condition was a bit clear all over the country and the moon sighting body did not receive any solid testimony from any nook and cranny of the country.

He said it was decided with mutual understanding of all committee’s members that there would be 30th fast on Monday and Eid-ul-Fitr would be observed on Tuesday.

Related