Eid-ul-Adha: NAB allows Sharif family to meet PML-N’s Maryam, Hamza

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has allowed Sharif family to meet Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz and their cousin Yousaf Abbas who are under the NAB’s custody, on Saturday.

According to local news channel report, all the suspects under the NAB custody will be allowed to meet their relatives without any restrictions and receive Eid gifts. Special breakfast will be prepared on the occasion.

Eid prayers will be offered in the mosque situated inside the NAB premises. Furthermore, it is also being considered to allow the suspects to spend the Eid day in the green area instead of their cells.

Let it be known that the anti-graft body had arrested Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, and Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas are under the NAB custody on physical remand while Hamza Shahbaz is on judicial remand till August 21.