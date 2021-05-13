Eid-Ul-Fitr being celebrated in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and UAE

Pakistan is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today (Thursday) with strict implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid further spread of coronavirus pandemic.



Eid prayers were held at open places, in mosques and Eidgahs in all cities and towns with strict adherence to SOPs of social distancing and other precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

Meanwhile Muslims in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) are also celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervor today (Thursday) amid third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

According to details, Iran, Afghanistan, Kuwait and Indonesia are also greeting each other on the occasion of Eid.

On the other hand, Shawwal moon was not sighted in India and Bangladesh due to which, the Eid will be celebrated in these countries on Friday (May 14).

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr marks the first day of Shawwal month.

Every year, Eid-ul-Fitr occurs approximately 10-11 days earlier depending on the occurrence of the crescent moon because lunar months are shorter than the solar months, hence it varies from country to country by about a day.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the well-being of the country while in sermons, the Ulema highlighted the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Prayers were also offered for the Muslims of Palestine and the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir where people are being subjected to oppression and brutality.