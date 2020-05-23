Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on May 24, says Fawad Chaudhry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that according to his ministry, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow (May 24) as the new moon has been born.

Addressing a press conference, Fawad Chaudhry said that religious festivals should be the cause of unity but meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal committee has always been a source of controversy. He said moon sighting is no longer a problem because of advancements in science.

The federal minister said that moon takes a little more than 29 days to complete its cycle around the earth and it is illuminated through sunlight. There should be difference of 38 minutes between setting of sun and rising of the moon and its height should be 6.5 degrees. The minimum angle to view the moon should be nine degrees.

He also said that Shawaal moon was born at 10:39pm on night of May 22.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry demanded abolition of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and said that at there is no need for such a committee in this modern era.

On the other hand, The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today in Karachi to decide about the sighting of Moon of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram 1441 Hijri or otherwise.

Chairman of the Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman will chair the meeting.

The meetings of Zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees in their respective areas will also be held for collecting evidences in respect of sighting or otherwise of the Moon.