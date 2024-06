Eidul Azha prayer timings in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 17 (Monday). In this regard, Punjab Auqaf Department has released the prayer times.

Major Eid congregations will be held at Alamgiri Badshahi Mosque (08:45am), Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (07:30am) and Central Park Model Town (07:00am).

The list of the time of Eid prayer in various mosques of the city is listed.

05:15am: Jamia Makki Masjid Anar Kali

05:30am: Jamia Masjid Australia Railway Station

05:45am: Masjid Jamia Naemia

06:00am: Jamia Masjid Wazir Khan, Jamia Masjid Muslim Lohari Gate, Jamia Masjid Noorani Sadar Cantonment, Jamia Masjid Baba Farid

06:15am: Jamia Masjid Noor Mori Gate, Jamia Masjid Mominpura, Jamia Masjid Chowk Branth road, Jamia Masjid Shah Alam, Jamia Masjid Khurasiyan Lohari Gate

06:30am: Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir, Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Madho Lal Hussain, Jamia Masjid Madina Township, Jamia Masjid Syed Chirag Ali Shah Walton Training School, Jamia Masjid Neela Gumbad Anar Kali

07:00am: Central Park Model Town, Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Dataganj Bakhsh, Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Shah Jamal, Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Shah Kamal Awqaf Colony, Jamia Masjid Gulab Shah Johar Town, Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Shah Muhammad Ghous, Jamia Masjid Darbar Inayat Shah Qadri, Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Meeran Hussain Zanjani.

07:30am: Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Pir Makki, Jamia Masjid Khawaja Ghulam Murtaza, Jamia Masjid Musafir Khana Garhi Shahu

08:00am: Jamia Masjid Malik Ayaz, Jamia Masjid Mian Karim Bakhsh

08:30am: Alamgiri Badshahi Masjid