Eidul Azha to be celebrated on June 29 in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The crescent for the month of Zilhaj was sighted Monday in many cities including Lahore and Islamabad of the country as the last month of the Islamic Calendar will start tomorrow June 20 (Tuesday).

It means the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha will be observed in Pakistan on June 29 (Thursday).

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Syed Abdul Khabir Azad announced the sighting of the crescent in a press conference as the Committee received multiple evidences for the sighting of the new crescent.

Lahore ZOnal Committee confirmed the sighting of the moon.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting Zilhaj moon met in Karachi today in the office of the Meteorological Department under the chairmanship of Syed Abdul Khabir Azad.

It may be mentioned here that the Zilhaj crescent had been sighted in Saudi Arabia thus Youm-e-Arafat – the key ritual of Hajj, will be observed a day before Eidul Azha on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

“The Crescent for the month of Dhul Hijjah 1444 was observed in Saudi Arabia, subsequently Dhul Hijjah 1444 will begin tomorrow, Monday, 19 June 2023 pending official statement from the Royal Court. Day of Arafah: Tuesday, June 27, 2022 and the Eid Al Adha: Wednesday, June 28, 20232.”

Saudi Arabia had officially asked local citizens to spot and report if any the new moon of Zilhaj– which marks the beginning of Eidul Azha and confirms the date and time of Hajj 2023.