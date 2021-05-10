Eidul Fitr: Last day for passengers’ return to hometowns

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Today (Monday) is the last day for the passengers willing to return to their hometowns from Punjab for celebrations of Eidul Fitr.

According to details, the commuters can avail the transport service till 6:00 pm today (Monday). The transport service will remain suspended till May 15 in the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The people have complained that the transporters while taking advantage of the situation, have raised the fares.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Railways had announced to run 66 more special trains to facilitate the citizens on eve of Eidul Fitr amidst a complete ban on public transport.

According to the PR spokesperson, the railways would operate 66 special trains from different cities of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The Pakistan Railways would run four special trains between Faisalabad and Lahore, four special trains between Lahore and Faisalabad and seven Eid trains between Peshawar and Rawalpindi.