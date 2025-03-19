Eidul Fitr: Pakistan Railways announces three special trains

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways on Wednesday announced the operation of three Eid special trains from Karachi to accommodate the surge in passengers traveling for the festive occasion.

According to railway officials, two of these special trains will run from Karachi to Lahore, while one will be operated between Karachi and Rawalpindi.

The first Eid special train is scheduled to depart from Karachi Cantt Station for Lahore on March 26 at 1:00 pm. The second train will leave from Karachi City Station for Rawalpindi on March 27 at 8:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the third Eid special train will depart from Karachi Cantt Station for Lahore on March 28 at 9:00 pm.

The initiative aims to facilitate commuters heading to their hometowns for Eid celebrations, as demand for travel significantly increases during the holiday season.