Eight died after roof collapse at Serbia train station

BELGRADE (AFP): At least eight people were killed Friday after part of an outdoor roof collapsed at a train station in the Serbian city of Novi Sad, the interior minister said.

“Eight bodies have been recovered, eight people have died… two people are in hospital, one of whom is in critical condition,” Interior Minister Ivica Dacic told reporters.

“The operation is still ongoing and extremely challenging. Over 80 rescuers are involved, with the assistance of heavy machinery,” he added.

Serbia’s Prime Minister Milos Vucevic vowed that authorities would investigate the cause of the accident.

“We will insist on finding those responsible, those who should have ensured the structure’s safety. My condolences to the families of the deceased” said the premier.

“This is a black Friday for us, for all of Serbia, for Novi Sad,” he added.

Footage posted on social media showed several ambulances and fire engines at the scene outside of the train station. Two excavators could also be seen digging through the pile of rubble.

The Novi Sad Railway Station reopened in July after three years of renovation work. Construction work was still ongoing in parts of the station.

A high-speed rail connection between Novi Sad and the capital Belgrade opened in March 2022.