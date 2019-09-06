Eight including seven students killed in Narowal road mishap

F.P. Report

NAROWAL: At least eight people were killed including seven children on Friday when a truck overturned and fell on the rickshaw they were riding in Narowal’s Zafarwala tehsil.

According to details, the students were on their way to school when a truck overturned and fell on the rickshaw.

Five children and the rickshaw died on the spot, while the others were shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, rescue sources said.

Rescue sources further said four boys and three girls were among those killed in the accident.

Police are investigating the case and have registered a case against the truck driver.