Eight independent MNAs joined PTI: Fawad Chaudhry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson, Fawad Chaudhry has said that a total of eight independent candidates elected to the National Assembly have joined the party.

According to details, total thirteen independents won seats in the National Assembly during the general election on July 25 and six of these candidates have already joined the PTI.

Fawad Chaudhry has said that the PTI chairman has summoned an important meeting at 3pm today, where party leaders would discuss how to go about forming a government in the centre and provinces with the allies.

Among the leaders to attend the meeting are PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Jahangir Tareen, who has been wooing the victorious independent candidates following the PTI’s triumph in the elections.

