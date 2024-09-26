Eight khwarij gunned down in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Razmak area of North Waziristan and killed eight khwarij, according to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the operation, a firefight ensued, resulting in the elimination of eight terrorists, Khawarij, associated with an outlawed group while one terrorist was injured. The security forces also recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said.

The statement further mentioned that the terrorists were involved in targeted killings of both security personnel and civilians.

The ISPR reiterated the commitment of the security forces to rid the country of the menace of terrorism and the Khawarij extremists.

Earlier on August 30, Pakistan armed forces killed 12 khwarij in intelligence-based operations (IBO) conducted in Tirah Valley, Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“Since 20 August 2024, Security Forces have been conducting extensive Intelligence Operations (IBOs) in Tirah Valley, Khyber District on the reported presence of Khwarij,” according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) the media and public relations wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

On midnight of 28 and29 August, Pakistan Army troops effectively engaged the khwarij’ locations where after an intense fire exchange, 12 khwarij of Fitna-Al-Khwarij were killed, as per ISPR.