Eight killed, 45 injured in multiple explosions at Nangarhar stadium

Monitoring Desk

JALALABAD: Spokesman for Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani has confirmed that as many as eight people were killed in explosions at a stadium in Jalalabad City of Nangarhar province.

Khogyani told Afghan news channel that three back to back explosions hit the stadium when big crowds were watching a cricket match at a local stadium.

He added that more than 45 people were injured in the explosions and adding that Hedayatullah Zahir, an organizer of the cricket tournament, and Dr Nikmal, deputy mayor of Mehtarlam City of Laghman province, are among those killed in the explosions.

Taliban denies any involvement in the Jalalabad blasts.

