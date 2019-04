F.P. Report

WAZIRISTAN: At least eight persons including six women were killed on Saturday in a flash flood in Toi Khullah area of South Waziristan.

DCO Ameer Nawaz told media that the bus was carrying the wedding party comprising women and children were caught in a flash flood in the area.

He added, bodies of the six women have been recovered, while a woman, three children and the driver of the vehicle have been rescued.