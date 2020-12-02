Eight members of Pak cricket squad tested positive for COVID-19 in New Zealand

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday that out of 54, a total of eight Pakistan cricket team members have tested positive following day 1, 3 and 6 tests in New Zealand after the arrival of the team.

Following Wednesday morning’s one Covid-19 positive results in Christchurch and after discussions with the relevant authorities in New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board has provided the latest update, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

“ Off the eight positives, two have been deemed to be “historic” (not infectious) and, as such, they are now observing the isolation period on the same floor as the other members of the squad who have tested negative

“ After day 9 ( December 3, Thursday) tests, all those who will continue to return negative tests and subject to final approval from the New Zealand Health Ministry are expected to be able to train for the remainder of their time in the managed isolation.

The spokesman said following Day 12 tests and subject to New Zealand Health Ministry’s final approval, all those who will clear the 14-day health check will be able to leave the managed isolation facility.

“The PCB has been maintaining a close contact with the Pakistan team management in New Zealand and have kept them updated on the return to training process.

The management and the players are fully supportive of the process and keen to get back on to the field as soon as they are compliant with the New Zealand Government Rules”, he added.