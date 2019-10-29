Eight month bail not less than a blessing for Nawaz Sharif: Ahsan Iqbal

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N ) Ahsan Iqbal while commenting on Nawaz Sharif bail said they were expecting the same decision. He said a relief of 8 months for Nawaz Sharif is not less than a blessing.

Talking to media after IHC’s verdict, he said health condition of Nawaz Sharif is critical as if doctors try to cure one disease another one crops up.

He said our lawyers have told the court that doctors are not ready to give any guarantee of his life.

Al-Azizia case: IHC grants Nawaz Sharif bail on medical grounds for eight weeks

He said the court has approved bail for 8 weeks and if needed bail would be extended by contacting Punjab government.

PML-N leader held government responsible for bad health of Nawaz Sharif, adding that government is not in a position to provide justice. He said PM Imran Khan would be responsible if something happened to Nawaz Sharif. He said Nawaz was deprived of medical facilities after statement of Imran khan.

He condemned government’s act of political victimization. He said Nawaz would never request to this government. He said 8 months relief to Nawaz Sharif is not less than a blessing.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif bail for eight weeks to get medical treatment after his health deteriorated in Kot Lakhpat jail.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard Shehbaz Sharif’s request to grant Nawaz Sharif bail on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia corruption reference.

Announcing the verdict, the court granted Sharif bail for eight weeks to get medical treatment. He has been ordered to deposit two bail bonds worth Rs2 million each.

Nawaz Sharif will have to go to jail if he does not contact the Punjab government after eight weeks, the court announced.