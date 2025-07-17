Eight newly elected senators from KP sworn in

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Eight newly elected members from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) officially took oath as Senators during a session of the upper house held under the chairmanship of Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.

The Senators who took the oath include Talha Mahmood, Rubina Khalid, Niaz Ahmed, Faisal Javed, Noorul Haq Qadri, and Mirza Muhammad Afridi. However, Murad Saeed, Azam Sawati, and Rubina Naz didn’t take the oath.

Chairman Gillani administered the oath and extended congratulations to the newly inducted members.

Lawmakers from both the government and opposition benches also congratulated the incoming Senators on their new roles.

Among the total 11 Senators elected from KP, notable names include independents Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, Mirza Afridi, and Noorul Haq Qadri; Niaz Ahmed from PML-N; Ataul Haq from JUI-F; and Talha Mahmood from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

For the women’s seats, Rubina Khalid (PPP) and independent candidate Rubina Naz were elected, while on technocrat seats, independent Azam Swati and JUI-F’s Dilawar Khan secured victories.

Separately, PML-N’s Hafiz Abdul Karim was elected from Punjab to the Senate on the seat that fell vacant after the passing of Senator Sajid Mir.