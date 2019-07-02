Eight of a family killed in Faisalabad road mishap

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: As many as eight members of a family were killed when a truck hit their van, at the Sahianwala Interchange near Faisalabad.

According to reports, a van was carrying members of the same family and it collided with a truck at the Sahianwala Interchange, killing eight persons including three women and two children and wounding one more on the spot.

Getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured a nearby medical facility.