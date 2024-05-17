Eight of family die as jeep plunges into ditch in Shangla

F.P. Report

SHANGLA : Eight persons belonging to the same family lost their lives when a jeep fell into the ditch in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw’s Shangla district on Monday.

Rescue sources said the jeep was going to Pagorai from Bele Baba and during the journey, it lost balance resulting in the occurrence of the unfortunate incident.

Afterwards, the bodies of the deceased were transferred to the Alpuri hospital.

In the past, such similar incidents had also occurred as the journey in and around Shangla is fraught with dangers.