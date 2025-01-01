Eight of family killed in bus-rickshaw collision in Jaranwala

F.P. Report

JARANWALA: At least eight members of the same family lost their lives when a speeding passenger bus collided with a loader rickshaw near Adda Landianwala on Jaranwala-Faislabad Road.

According to rescue sources, five others sustained critical injuries in the crash.

Police and emergency teams arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, shifting the deceased and the injured to a nearby hospital.

Authorities fear the death toll may rise due to the critical condition of the injured.

Police officials said the bus was en route from Jaranwala to Kasur and investigations into the incident are underway.