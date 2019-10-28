Eight officials of Kabul Airport arrested on charge of smuggling

KABUL (AT News ): The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said it arrested eight officials in the Kabul International Airport on charge of smuggling.

The intelligence agency said Monday in a statement that the arrested people were members of a smuggling network.

“These people were arrested at a time that they were smuggling some merchandises to Dubai,” the statement said. “Some criminal groups in the collusion with the arrested people were engaged in organized smuggling of merchandise.”

The statement said that arrested people under pursuit of intelligence operatives and were arrested while being smuggling the merchandise and were handed to judiciary.