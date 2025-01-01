Eight Russians jailed for Kyiv-ordered arson attacks

MOSCOW (AFP): Russia sentenced eight people to at least 16 years in prison for carrying out arson attacks on behalf of Ukraine’s secret services, the FSB said Friday.

Moscow has dished out dozens of lengthy jail terms to those it accuses of working with Kyiv’s army or trying to sabotage Russia’s military offensive since it sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

The FSB said those sentenced—most of whom were men in their 20s—“carried out arson attacks on transport infrastructure and volunteer organizations, on instructions from Ukraine’s special services.”

They were also plotting attacks on military barracks and were sentenced to between 16 and 22 years in prison on terrorism charges, the FSB said.

News of the sentences comes a day after President Vladimir Putin hailed Russia’s secret military courts for handing out more than 1,000 terrorism convictions last year.

Russia routinely charges citizens who it says have collaborated with Ukraine with terror-related offenses.

The FSB said the individuals were lured into the “subversive and terrorist acts” by offers of “quick money” spread by Ukraine’s intelligence agency online.

Those sentenced were from six different Russian regions—including some that border Ukraine.