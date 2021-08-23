Travel

Eight wonderful houses in the world

4 hours ago
Add Comment
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

Monitoring Desk

Home is where the weird angles are.

A home can be many things: a place of comfort, a place to create, a place to keep your stuff. At the same time, it can be a place that turns a few heads. Across the world, in suburban corners and urban centers and nearly off the grid, stand homes that appear strange and distorted, like they came from the mind of M.C. Escher or Dr. Seuss. But for all their intricacies and architectural imagination, they’re still homes.

In Rotterdam, a set of connected houses resemble a row of Rubik’s Cubes, each tilted at a 55-degree angle atop a hexagonal pillar. (This unique design was actually created as a crafty solution to zoning issues.) Similarly, in East Jerusalem, dozens of housing units are stacked on top of each other in a creation known as the “Honey Bee Hive House.” Designed by architect Zvi Hecker, it is both loved and loathed by architects far and wide. From one of the world’s steepest streets, which creates the illusion that every house is sinking, to a 15th-century home that was erected on a tilt to allow wagon traffic to pass, here are some of our favorite lived-in geometric wonders.

TRASSENHEIDE, GERMANY
Upside-Down House of Trassenheide
The first (but not only) upside-down house in Germany.
TORONTO, ONTARIO
Cube House
This unusual structure may be on its way to becoming a cultural landmark in Toronto.
EAST JERUSALEM, ISRAEL
Honey Bee Hive House
A geometric jumble of homes in Jerusalem.
BERNKASTEL-KUES, GERMANY
Spitzhäuschen
This 600-year-old home seems to defy physics.
DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND
Baldwin Street Houses
One of the world’s steepest streets seems to have houses sliding down it.
PIOMBINO, ITALY
Casa Saldarini
An unusual house built using an iso-elastic membrane.
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS
Cube House
These slanted cubic abodes are a creative if odd solution to a zoning pickle.
SZYMBARK, POLAND
Upside-Down House
Communism’s topsy-turvy effect on Poland has been brought to life in this wacky tourist trap.

Courtesy: Atlas Obscura

You may also like

About the author

The Frontier Post

View all posts

Leave a Reply