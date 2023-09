PESHAWAR (Monitoring Desk) : At least eight people were injured in a blast near a Frontier Crops (FC) vehicle on Warsak Road in the provincial capital on Monday.

Rescue 1122, police and the Bomb Disposal Squad rushed to the crime scene. The injured were transported to the Lady Reading Hospital for treatment.

The SP concerned said the nature of the blast is being determined. Security forces and police cordoned off the area and launched detailed investigation.