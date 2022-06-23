Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed CAA to revitalize the functions of OWFD at Quetta Airport

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ombudsman Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to revitalize the functions of One Window Facilitation Desk (OWFD) at Quetta Airport, immediately which was suspended during corona pandemic.

The Director CAA assured that the OWFD would be revived in the shortest possible time. The Federal Ombudsman warned to issue show cause notice to the head of department in case of non-appearance of representative of the department in the hearing proceedings.

He passed these remarks while chairing a high level meeting to review the progress of One Window Facilitation Desks established at all international airports of Pakistan. The senior officers of all the departments including CAA, Nadra, OPF, ASF, PIA, Customs, Central Health Services, Bureau of Immigration, FIA, MOFA and ANF attended the meeting. He said that more than 09 million Overseas Pakistanis are making great contribution by helping their families back home and also taking part in the socio-economic uplift of the country by remitting around 30 billion dollars annually to the country.

He directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue directions to all Pakistan Foreign Missions abroad for giving priority in the resolution of grievances of Overseas Pakistanis and the Ambassadors should fix one day for Open Court hearings in a month. The Ombudsman further directed all the heads of departments to constitute monitoring teams to randomly check the functioning of OWFDs.

He said that although he has the powers of a Judge of Supreme Court and he believes to decide all cases amicably but those who ignore our directions, we may take stern action against them. He said that no slackness will be accepted in the welfare of Overseas Pakistanis. He also said to send regular monthly reports in the matter to the Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis of WMS.