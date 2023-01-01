Elahi accuses Sharifs of conspiring against judiciary

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi claimed on Sunday that the Sharif brothers were planning to conspire against the judiciary from London. Speaking to media, Mr Elahi took a swipe at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, claiming, “Nawaz Sharif’s people are trying to humiliate the judiciary. Shehbaz Sharif has spent a lot of time in London with Nawaz Sharif. What has he done to this country?”

“The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) played with the country’s constitution. The politics of revenge will not end for the entire life of the Sharif family,” he claimed.

Highlighting the role of the judiciary in the country, Mr Elahi said this country will survive if the people are with the judiciary. Every institution is hidden behind the judiciary. If we don’t have judiciary then no one should give the rulers even a single penny. The administration of the country rests only with the judiciary.”

“Currently, 20 of our people are being detained. There are 17 cases registered against me. There are 123 cases registered against Imran Khan. The PDM-led government has turned the entire country into a jail,” he rued.

Speaking about Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s visit to India, Mr Elahi said, “How Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has represented the country in India? Bilawal was defending those who not even shook hands with him.”