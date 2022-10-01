Elahi vows justice for model town victims

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi vowed on Saturday to provide justice to Model Town Lahore tragedy victims.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired a high-level meeting in Lahore to review the Model Town tragedy case. The meeting was attended by former minister Moonis Elahi, Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and SACM Amir Saeed Rana.

On the occasion, CM Elahi said that the demands of justice will be fulfilled in the Model Town case, adding that Justice will be provided to the victims of the Model Town tragedy at any cost.