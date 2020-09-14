Elderly couple who went missing while leaving Gatlinburg found in Georgia

Monitoring Desk

KNOXVILLE: A senior couple who went missing while traveling from Gatlinburg has been found, according to police.

The Cleveland Police Department said Betty Hicks, 87, and her husband Ken Hicks, 82, were found safely by Brookhaven police near Atlanta, Georgia.

Officers said the couple appeared to be in good health and family members are headed to Georgia to pick them up.

The couple was originally reported missing after they left their Cleveland home Saturday, September 12 around 10:00 a.m. headed to Gatlinburg. On their way home from Gatlinburg, the couple became “became disoriented and confused, causing them to get lost”. The family of the couple told police Mr. Hicks is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Courtesy: (WVLT)