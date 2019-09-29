Elderly woman, teenager martyred in Indian firing along LoC

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: An elderly woman and a 13-year-old boy were martyred and three other civilians including two women injured in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday, said the military.

The Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing on civilian population in Nikial and Rakhchikri sectors along the de-facto border, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“A 60-year-old woman Salamat Bibi and Zeeshan Ayub, 13, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while three citizens including two women injured [in the incident],” it added.

The injured were taken to nearby hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Pakistani troops befittingly responded to the unprovoked aggression and targeted Indian checkposts involved in the firing.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons since 2017, when they committed 1,970 ceasefire violations.

The Foreign Office has summoned Indian officials several times to condemn the unprovoked firing.