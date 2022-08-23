Election Appellate Tribunal orders ECP, PTI’s chairman to submit reply

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Election Appellate Tribunal has ordered former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit reply till 24th August in petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman for contesting by-election from NA-22 Mardan, on Monday.

Justice Ijaz Anwar of Peshawar High Court heard petition filed by Ali Haider at Election Appellate Tribunal in which PTI chairman Imran Khan, ECP and Returning Officer NA-22 were made respondents.

The counsel for petitioner Naveed Akhtar Advocate stated that Imran Khan did not mention in tax returns from 2018-20 in which as Prime Minister respondent had obtained precious watch along with other gifts from ‘Tushakhana’ (state treasure) while his wife also obtained 52 items at Rs38.9 million while its market value stands at Rs140 million and added that it is declared at ECP.

The counsel further argued that former Prime Minister Imran Khan did not declared his wife assets along with land obtained for Al-Qadr University Project Trust in which respondent as entitled as Chairman.

Former Prime Minister has no more truthful and worthiness as per decision of ECP in Foreign Fund Case which was pending since 2014, the counsel argued.

During hearing ECP’s counsel Kamran Sadiq Advocate also appeared before election tribunal while petitioner’s advocate Naveed Akhtar argued that contesting election from NA-22 is to no veil because PTI chairman Imran Khan is already member of National Assembly.

Election Appellate Tribunal Judge Ijaz Anwar ordered ECP and PTI chairman Imran Khan to submit reply while adjourned further hearing 24th August.

