Election campaigning on the peak for the by-polls

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Election campaigning picks-up pace as candidates contesting from 35 constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies will try to convince voter for the final time today before by-elections which are schedule to be held on October 14.

According to details, Today is the last day when candidates will appeal to registered voters support them in the upcoming polls.

Tough contest was expected on NA-131 Lahore, where Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Khawaja Saad Rafique will come face-to-face against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Humayun Akhtar.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is PML-N’s candidate from NA-124. His contender in the constituency is PTI’s Ghulam Mohiuddin.

For Karachi’s NA-243 constituency, MQM-P is expected to give tough competition to PTI.

On Thursday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) constituted 27 monitoring teams to monitor the by-elections.

