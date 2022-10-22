Election Commission exposes Imran Khan: Saeed Ghani

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister, Saeed Ghani, has said the Election Commission of Pakistan has exposed Imran Khan and now the court has to decide what punishment should be given to the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for his wrongdoings.

A statement issued on Saturday quoted the Sindh Labour Minister as saying that the chapter of the so-called Sadiq and Ameen who was also morally and financially corrupt stood closed.

He said the precious gifts given by the rulers of the friendly countries belonged to the state of Pakistan.

Ghani was of the view that Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan had indulged in business propositions. He reminded the PTI Chairman that he (Imran Khan) had to be held accountable for his money laundering.

The Sindh Labour Minister asked the federal government to conduct an investigation into the funding affairs of the Shaukat Khanum Trust because of the reason that Imran Khan had even misappropriated charitable donations for his greed for money. (NNI)