Election Commission of Pakistan verdict certifies Imran as liar again: Hanif

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Saturday said the former prime minister Imran Khan was certified as a liar again after the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan on Tosha Khana case.

The PML-N leader while dispatching relief goods worth Rs15 million being sent to Balochistan for the flood affected areas here on Saturday was addressing the media men.

The relief items included blankets, mats and other items for the flood-affected people. Abbasi said, “This is our third consignment for Balochistan and may Allah accept this effort. Some 28 million people have been affected by the flood, and we are with the flood victims in this difficult time.”

Abbasi said complete rehabilitation and immediate assistance to the flood victims was the top priority of the incumbent government and all resources were being utilized in this regard. He said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had also praised PML-N Rawalpindi chapter flood relief activities.

He said that the one who raised the slogan of “State of Madina” turned out to be a thief himself. “Imran Khan violates the sanctity of a mother and daughter in his speeches,” he alleged.

Khan’s propaganda was exposed who was brought under an agenda. He said that the politics of anarchy with the touch of religion should be avoided and Khan should have fear of God.

He said that there would be no compromise on the constitution adding that all the constitutional institutions were the guarantors of the integrity and solidarity. “No one would be allowed to violate rule of law.”He said every attempt to weaken the state institutions would be foiled. He said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had tasked Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to control the rising Dollar rate and control inflation to facilitate the people. (APP)