Election Commission serves notice to Qureshi

MULTAN (APP): Election Commission served notice to Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mahmood Qureshi for visiting different polling stations, conducting press conferences in limits of the constituency and illegal raid along with supporters.

According to District Election Commissioner Saleem Akhtar, “Except the voters, candidates or duly authorized election agents, no one without a valid pass from Election Commission or Provincial Election Commission, District Returning Officers, or Returning Officer concerned shall enter the polling station”. The election commissioner instructed Shah Mahmood Qureshi to refrain from visiting the polling stations.

The Election Commission asked Qureshi to explain his position within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday was prevented from entering the polling station of Basti Dogran by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers.

As Mr. Qureshi reached the polling station Basti Dogran, the PML-N workers surrounded the PTI leader and averted him from entering the polling station. Soon, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot.

Furthermore, the Returning Officer took notice of an issue of manual voting at the polling station in PP-217. He questioned the Presiding Officer in this regard. The Returning Officer also inquired from the voters present at the polling station, while the Presiding Officer and voters denied the allegation of forced voting.

The Returning Officer also spoke to the former Minister, however, Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed satisfaction over the polling process.

